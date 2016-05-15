About this product
PREMIUM GRADE CONCENTRATES
DEFINED BY A DIFFERENCE YOU CAN SEE, TASTE & FEEL, GOLDEN GOO IS HOME TO OUR MOST FLAVORFUL CONCENTRATES AND WAXES. EXPERIMENTAL IN NATURE, THESE SMALL BATCH DABBABLES ALLOW US TO OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF LIMITED EDITION STRAINS IN BRITTLE, SHATTER & SUGAR WAXES, AS WELL AS OUR SIGNATURE SMOOTH DABTELLA WAX.
About this strain
This 100% sativa strain was first created by the breeders at Apothecary Genetics as a combination of the popular sativas Strawberry Cough and Super Silver Haze. They are best grown indoors or in warm climates and plants flour at about 10 weeks. These plants will grow fast and tall and usually produce a large number of flowers. The Very Berry part of the name is apparent in its smell and fruity aftertaste, which lingers on the tongue. It’s a sativa that’s perfect for an active mind and body feeling.
Very Berry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
