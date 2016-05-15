PREMIUM GRADE CONCENTRATES



DEFINED BY A DIFFERENCE YOU CAN SEE, TASTE & FEEL, GOLDEN GOO IS HOME TO OUR MOST FLAVORFUL CONCENTRATES AND WAXES. EXPERIMENTAL IN NATURE, THESE SMALL BATCH DABBABLES ALLOW US TO OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF LIMITED EDITION STRAINS IN BRITTLE, SHATTER & SUGAR WAXES, AS WELL AS OUR SIGNATURE SMOOTH DABTELLA WAX.