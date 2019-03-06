Loading…
Kosher Kush CO2 Cartridge 1g

by Golden Goose Extracts
IndicaTHC 21%CBD
Kosher Kush

Kosher Kush, also known as "Kosher OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Kosher Kush is currently offered in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Historically, this strain has neen named a winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011. The effects of Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind. 

Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
