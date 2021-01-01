About this product

We buy raw Washington honey and organic extra virgin olive oil to make this three-ingredient, delicious full-spectrum CBD tincture. Taken sublingually (under the tongue) for optimal absorption, this is our most potent and fast-acting product. Alcohol-free and completely legal anywhere in the US, we use organic hemp-derived whole plant CBD oil for maximum purity and potency.



The recommended daily dose varies per individual, but approximately 25 mg per day is a good starting range for general upkeep. To see best results, we suggest taking it daily for at least a few weeks to saturate your system. We recommend taking CBD along with a high quality omega 3 supplement or a diet sufficient in omega 3s to ensure the best results. Feel free to contact us with questions through our website.



Legal anywhere in the US.



All our products are third-party lab tested at Analytical 360 in Seattle, WA.