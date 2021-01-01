Golden Brands
Acai Berry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
Product rating:
About this product
We combine premium cannabis oil, real fruit, and restorative ingredients to suit your lifestyle with a functional food that inspires well being.
FEATURES
Real Fruit
Acai berry antioxidant promoting mental health*
Goji berry antioxidant boosting immunity*
Elderberry antioxidant boosting immunity*
Clean Cannabis distillate 1:1 CBD/THC
5mg CBD / 5 mg THC per serving; 10 servings per package
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
FEATURES
Real Fruit
Acai berry antioxidant promoting mental health*
Goji berry antioxidant boosting immunity*
Elderberry antioxidant boosting immunity*
Clean Cannabis distillate 1:1 CBD/THC
5mg CBD / 5 mg THC per serving; 10 servings per package
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!