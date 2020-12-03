About this product
The Ninja Turtle is a hybrid of the White Russian and the Martian Green Mean. Named after the beloved comics, this mean, green fighting machine can karate away all the negativity in the person and leave them feeling elevated and euphoric.
Good Crops
At Good Crops our mission is to provide our patients with, high quality, clean, herbal non toxic healing. We aim to maintain affordability and to utilize a decades worth of extensive experience, passion, and knowledge to bring to the you and your patient's some of the purest and the most consistent medical marijuana Oklahoma has to offer today.