About this product
Make every day a GOOD day with our new rechargeable vape pens that put the Go in GOOD. Our Go Pen collection is uniquely crafted with only GOOD for your ingredients: 100% pure cannabis + all natural fruit flavors. Portable. Flavorful. Discreet. 0.3 gram rechargeable vape pen. No MCT Oil. No Vitamin E Acetate. No fillers. Just cannabis and fruit. So, are you ready to feel GOOD on the go?
Good People. Good Vapes. Good Day.
Good People. Good Vapes. Good Day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!