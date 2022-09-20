Cheers! GOOD DAY FARM Spicy Margarita gummies are made with our classic, award-winning recipe—with an explosion of spicy goodness! These tangy gummies are made with natural lime oil and coated with a blend of sugar, salt, dehydrated lime, dried chili pepper, and a dash of ghost pepper. A little sugar, a little bit spice, a whole lotta cannabis magic! All GDF Gummies are Gluten Free, Vegan and made with REAL FRUIT. With a 200 degree melting point, these gummies won't melt in the heat! Good People. Good Gummies. Good Day.