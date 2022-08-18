Make every day a GOOD day with our new rechargeable vape pens that put the Go in GOOD. Our Go Pen collection is uniquely crafted with only GOOD for your ingredients: 100% pure cannabis + all natural fruit flavors. Portable. Flavorful. Discreet. 0.3 gram rechargeable vape pen. No MCT Oil. No Vitamin E Acetate. No fillers. Just cannabis and fruit. So, are you ready to feel GOOD on the go?



Good People. Good Vapes. Good Day.