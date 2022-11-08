About this product
(150mg total - 90mg THC/60mg CBD - 3:2 entourage blend)
Good Feels “go anywhere” beverage enhancers allow you to make any drink into a cannabis-infused drink - no matter where you are. Made with nano-particle cannabinoids, the Beverage Enhancer is nearly dissolvable in any liquid, making it easy to build your own experience with this fast-acting drink mix-in. You can expect good feels to set in about 5-10 minutes after finishing your beverage. Try the raspberry flavor to enhance your beverage, or try the flavorless option for unadulterated flavors. Scan the QR code on the box for simple instructions and recipes. Zero sugar, zero calories, all the mojo. Now that feels good.
Each serving delivers approximately 4.5mg THC and 3mg CBD for perfectly good feels.
About this brand
Good Feels
State License(s)
MP281932