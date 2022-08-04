Good Feels
ALL THE MOJO.
Want to reduce, or eliminate, your alcohol intake?
Want a more manageable cannabis experience?
Want great nights and even better mornings?
GREAT NIGHTS. EVEN BETTER MORNINGS.
Good Feels seltzers and beverage enhancers were dreamt up when we realized a night of drinking just didn't *feel good* anymore.
With no alcohol and all the flavor of a deliciously carbonated seltzer, our infused beverages - made with pure cannabis extractions - provide a balance of CBD and THC in a crisp sparkling beverage. A better alternative to drinking & smoking. Helping you become a better you.
Our cannabis-infused seltzers can provide you with that experience you’re looking for, day or night.
------
Why consume Good Feels beverages?
*Zero Sugar
*Fast Acting
*Zero Calorie
*Easy Dosing
*No Hangover
------
Looking for an on-the-go option to make every drink a Good Feels drink? The Good Feels beverage enhancers are perfect for micro-dosing. They’re fast-acting, have a clean, consistent taste, and are easy to control the experience you want.
Explore our line of cannabis-infused seltzers, and beverage enhancer drink drops in the state of Massachusetts.