Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Good News

Good News

Counting Sheep Black Cherry Sour Gummy with CBN 100mg 10-Pack

About this product

Chew & swallow, good times follow.
Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.*

Sleep tonight. Friends tomorrow.

COUNTING SHEEP, cannabis gummies for quiet nights.

*Individual results may vary
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!