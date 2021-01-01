Good News
Counting Sheep Black Cherry Disposable Pen 300mg
About this product
Choose your moment.
Our 300mg disposable vapes are flavorful and ready to use right off the shelf. More discreet than a joint and faster-acting than edibles*, they're the perfect accessory for moments with friends.
Sleep tonight. Friends tomorrow.
COUNTING SHEEP, cannabis vape for quiet nights.
*Individual results may vary
