Good News
Friyay Watermelon Sour Gummy 100mg 10-Pack
About this product
Chew & swallow, good times follow.
Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.*
Find your FRIYAY, any day.
With the right friends, any day can be Friyay. Seize the yay.
*Individual results may vary
