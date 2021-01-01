Loading…
Good News

Pride Disposable Pen 300mg

About this product

Choose your moment.
Our 300mg disposable vapes are flavorful and ready to use right off the shelf. More discreet than a joint and faster-acting than edibles*, they're the perfect accessory for moments with friends.

Proud to Partner.
Good News is partnering with Center on Halsted to support LGBTQIA+ community gathering and recreation spaces. For more information, visit wearegoodnews.co.

*Individual results may vary
