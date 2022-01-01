The heavens have parted leaving a gift. The splendid fabulousness of our Honey

Lemonade. Drink it only if you’re ready for nirvana. - Nano-Fast Acting has to be added.



● Terpene infused to create a true Hybrid experience

● Real fruit, Real Lemon Juice, Real Ingredients

● Bold, sweet, tropical blossom honey and raw whole cane sugar

● Infused with a cannabis microemulsion for faster absorption

● All-natural, gluten-free, and no corn syrup

● No sodium benzoate

