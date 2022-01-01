About this product
The heavens have parted leaving a gift. The splendid fabulousness of our Honey
Lemonade. Drink it only if you’re ready for nirvana. - Nano-Fast Acting has to be added.
● Terpene infused to create a true Hybrid experience
● Real fruit, Real Lemon Juice, Real Ingredients
● Bold, sweet, tropical blossom honey and raw whole cane sugar
● Infused with a cannabis microemulsion for faster absorption
● All-natural, gluten-free, and no corn syrup
● No sodium benzoate
About this brand
Good Stuff Beverage Co.
Here at Good Stuff Beverage Co., we make fast-acting, delicious, healthy cannabis beverages.
Don't sacrifice your body for a buzz! Good Stuff Beverage Co. mixes delicious, healthy ingredients with the natural benefits of cannabis!
LIC# C11-0001053-LIC
