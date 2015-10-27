Raspberry Lemonade Sativa Energy 100mg - Good Stuff Beverage Co.
About this product
Our Sativa strain beverage enhances your ability to Create, Focus and Thrive
while enjoying your favorite activities.
● Terpene infused to create a true Sativa Energy experience
● Real fruit, Real Lemon Juice, Real Ingredients
● Bold, sweet, tropical blossom honey and raw whole cane sugar
● Infused with a cannabis microemulsion for faster absorption
● Natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients
● No sodium benzoate ● No Corn Syrup
North American Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
ADD/ADHD
25% of people say it helps with add/adhd
