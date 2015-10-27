Loading…
Logo for the brand Good Stuff Beverage Co.

Good Stuff Beverage Co.

Raspberry Lemonade Sativa Energy 100mg - Good Stuff Beverage Co.

Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

About this product

Our Sativa strain beverage enhances your ability to Create, Focus and Thrive
while enjoying your favorite activities.

● Terpene infused to create a true Sativa Energy experience
● Real fruit, Real Lemon Juice, Real Ingredients
● Bold, sweet, tropical blossom honey and raw whole cane sugar
● Infused with a cannabis microemulsion for faster absorption
● Natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients
● No sodium benzoate ● No Corn Syrup

North American Sativa effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
ADD/ADHD
25% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!