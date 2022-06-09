About this product
Success tastes sweet. Keep elevating with our French Chocolate Brownie Bites, fully infused with Live Rosin sap. These moist, insanely chocolatey bites of deliciousness are evenly and accurately dosed. Take flight with one bite. You’ve earned the right to indulge
Good Things Coming
Welcome to the good life. You have put in the work and now it’s time to enjoy it. The high life chose you. That is what Good Things Coming is all about.