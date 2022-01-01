About this product
It’s only up from here with our hand trimmed, sun-grown flower with diverse cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Bred by Compound Genetics, Gummiez is a cross between Peach Rings and Jetlatto creating a balanced tropical gassy paradise with notes of peach and pineapple. Inhale excellence and welcome to the good life.
About this brand
Good Things Coming
Welcome to the good life. You have put in the work and now it’s time to enjoy it. The high life chose you. That is what Good Things Coming is all about.