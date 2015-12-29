Good Titrations
Mango Kush Dart Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Mango Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
829 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
