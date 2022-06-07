About this product
Energize Blend in Fire Apple
Sometimes you need to find your 🔥 fire 🔥 to spark something great. Our Energize Blend with warm cinnamon and apple flavors, gets you moving in just minutes. Our fast-acting blend of THC and CBD and caffeine and our low-dose formula means you can stack up (or not) for an intensity of effects that’s just right for you.
- 2 MG THC
- 2 MG CBD
- 10 MG caffeine
- Fast-acting formulation
- Low dose
- All natural & vegan
Our Goods line combines THC with cannabinoids (like CBD, CBG, and CBN), adaptogens (like melatonin), and aromatic flavors to create custom blends that target YOUR needs.
The results? High quality, all natural products that help you live your life–your way.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Goods.
Goods delivers the magic of cannabis to your everyday.
Goods combines THC with cannabinoids (like CBD, CBG, and CBN), adaptogens (like melatonin), and aromatic flavors to create custom blends that target YOUR needs.
The results? High-quality, all-natural products that help you live your life–elevated.
