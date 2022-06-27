About this product
Relax Blend in Cape Codder
Our cranberry/lime gummy will transport you to your happy place. This fast-acting blend of THC and CBG will have you chill in just ten minutes. And our low-dose formula means you can stack up (or not) for an intensity of effects that’s just right for you.
-2 MG THC
-2 MG CBG
-Fast-acting formulation
-Low dose
-All natural & vegan
Goods. An elevated experience for your everyday.
About this brand
Goods.
Goods delivers the magic of cannabis to your everyday.
Goods combines THC with cannabinoids (like CBD, CBG, and CBN), adaptogens (like melatonin), and aromatic flavors to create custom blends that target YOUR needs.
The results? High-quality, all-natural products that help you live your life–elevated.
