Relax Blend in Cape Codder

Our cranberry/lime gummy will transport you to your happy place. This fast-acting blend of THC and CBG will have you chill in just ten minutes. And our low-dose formula means you can stack up (or not) for an intensity of effects that’s just right for you.

-2 MG THC

-2 MG CBG

-Fast-acting formulation

-Low dose

-All natural & vegan



Goods. An elevated experience for your everyday.

