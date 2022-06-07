About this product
Slumber Blend in Moonberry
Our nighttime gummy is carefully crafted to help you get to sleep without counting sheep. With a swirl of blueberry and chamomile flavors, it’s pure Moonberry magic.
- 5 MG THC
- 2.5 MG CBD
- 2.5 mg CBN
- 1 MG melatonin
All natural & vegan
Our Goods line combines THC with cannabinoids (like CBD, CBG, and CBN), adaptogens (like melatonin), and aromatic flavors to create custom blends that target YOUR needs.
The results? High quality, all natural products that help you live your life–your way.
About this brand
Goods.
Goods delivers the magic of cannabis to your everyday.
Goods combines THC with cannabinoids (like CBD, CBG, and CBN), adaptogens (like melatonin), and aromatic flavors to create custom blends that target YOUR needs.
The results? High-quality, all-natural products that help you live your life–elevated.
