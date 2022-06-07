Slumber Blend in Moonberry

Our nighttime gummy is carefully crafted to help you get to sleep without counting sheep. With a swirl of blueberry and chamomile flavors, it’s pure Moonberry magic.

- 5 MG THC

- 2.5 MG CBD

- 2.5 mg CBN

- 1 MG melatonin

All natural & vegan



Our Goods line combines THC with cannabinoids (like CBD, CBG, and CBN), adaptogens (like melatonin), and aromatic flavors to create custom blends that target YOUR needs.



The results? High quality, all natural products that help you live your life–your way.