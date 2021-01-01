Goodship
About this product
Sweet, cooling, and creamy cannabis-infused mint fondant. Cloaked in crisp, rich organic dark chocolate. Made with single-distilled pure organic peppermint essential oil. Clean, high grade CO2 extract without "weedy" flavor.
Our high-quality extract provides a full-spectrum high, allowing you to enjoy a complete, balanced experience. With double-tested infusions of THC, you can count on a consistent, uplifting experience, every time.
Available in:
5mg x 1
5mg x 4
5mg x 12
