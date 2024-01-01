We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Gorilla Gardens
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Gorilla Gardens products
44 products
Flower
Lemon Candy
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.52%
CBD 0.8%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sugar Mill
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 24%
CBD 0.04%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Strawberry Glue
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 27.05%
CBD 0.75%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Pootie Tang
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 26.04%
CBD 1.01%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Critical Mass
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 16.7%
CBD 0.36%
Flower
Strawnana
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 25.43%
CBD 0%
Flower
Purple Haze
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 20.18%
CBD 0.8%
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 9.23%
CBD 6.69%
Flower
Cookies & Glue
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.6%
CBD 0.7%
Pre-rolls
Juicy Fruit Kief Pre-Roll 1.4g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lucky Charms Pre-roll 2g 2 Pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.4%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Critical Mass Infused Pre-roll 2g 2pk
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sweet Sweet Kief Infused Pre-roll 2g 2 Pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 19.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pootie Tang Kief Infused Pre-roll 2g 2pk
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 26%
CBD 0%
Flower
OG Kush
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 22%
CBD 0.3%
Pre-rolls
Tangcicle Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21%
CBD 0.02%
Flower
Chronic Widow
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Ayahusca Purple
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tangsicle
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 23%
CBD 0.7%
Flower
Jedi OG
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 11.4%
CBD 0.37%
Flower
Chem Jong
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 24.38%
CBD 0.63%
Pre-rolls
OG Kush Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1.4g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 20.89%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Walker
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 17.65%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Gorilla Mix Pre-Roll 1g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 20.05%
CBD 0.03%
1
2
Home
Brands
Gorilla Gardens
Catalog