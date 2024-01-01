We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Gorilla Gardens
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
41 products
Flower
Lemon Candy
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.52%
CBD 0.8%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sugar Mill
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 24%
CBD 0.04%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Strawberry Glue
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 27.05%
CBD 0.75%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Pootie Tang
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 26.04%
CBD 1.01%
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Sweet Sweet Kief Infused Pre-roll 2g 2 Pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 19.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lucky Charms Pre-roll 2g 2 Pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.4%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Critical Mass Infused Pre-roll 2g 2pk
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Skywalker OG Kief Infused Pre-Roll 1.4g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 13.31%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Skywalker OG Kief Infused Pre-roll 2g 2 Pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 13.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chem Jong
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 24.38%
CBD 0.63%
Flower
Original Banner
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.12%
CBD 0.67%
Flower
Chronic Widow
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Critical Mass
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 16.7%
CBD 0.36%
Pre-rolls
OG Chem Pre-Roll 2g 2-pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Walker
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 17.65%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Jedi OG
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 11.4%
CBD 0.37%
Pre-rolls
OG Kush Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1.4g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 20.89%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Gorilla Mix Pre-Roll 1g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 20.05%
CBD 0.03%
Pre-rolls
Critical Mass Pre-Roll 1.4g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Tangcicle Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21%
CBD 0.02%
Pre-rolls
Sweet Sweet Pre-Roll 2g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cookies & Glue
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.6%
CBD 0.7%
Flower
Ayahusca Purple
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Banana Pre-Roll 1g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 19.93%
CBD 0.02%
1
2
Home
Brands
Gorilla Gardens
Catalog
Cannabis