Gorilla Gardens

41 products
Product image for Lemon Candy
Flower
Lemon Candy
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.52%
CBD 0.8%
Product image for Sugar Mill
Flower
Sugar Mill
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 24%
CBD 0.04%
Product image for Strawberry Glue
Flower
Strawberry Glue
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 27.05%
CBD 0.75%
Product image for Pootie Tang
Flower
Pootie Tang
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 26.04%
CBD 1.01%
Product image for Sweet Sweet Kief Infused Pre-roll 2g 2 Pack
Pre-rolls
Sweet Sweet Kief Infused Pre-roll 2g 2 Pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 19.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lucky Charms Pre-roll 2g 2 Pack
Pre-rolls
Lucky Charms Pre-roll 2g 2 Pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Critical Mass Infused Pre-roll 2g 2pk
Pre-rolls
Critical Mass Infused Pre-roll 2g 2pk
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Skywalker OG Kief Infused Pre-Roll 1.4g
Pre-rolls
Skywalker OG Kief Infused Pre-Roll 1.4g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 13.31%
CBD 0%
Product image for Skywalker OG Kief Infused Pre-roll 2g 2 Pack
Pre-rolls
Skywalker OG Kief Infused Pre-roll 2g 2 Pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 13.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chem Jong
Flower
Chem Jong
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 24.38%
CBD 0.63%
Product image for Original Banner
Flower
Original Banner
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.12%
CBD 0.67%
Product image for Chronic Widow
Flower
Chronic Widow
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Critical Mass
Flower
Critical Mass
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 16.7%
CBD 0.36%
Product image for OG Chem Pre-Roll 2g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
OG Chem Pre-Roll 2g 2-pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Walker
Flower
White Walker
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 17.65%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Jedi OG
Flower
Jedi OG
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 11.4%
CBD 0.37%
Product image for OG Kush Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1.4g
Pre-rolls
OG Kush Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1.4g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 20.89%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gorilla Mix Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Gorilla Mix Pre-Roll 1g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 20.05%
CBD 0.03%
Product image for Critical Mass Pre-Roll 1.4g
Pre-rolls
Critical Mass Pre-Roll 1.4g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangcicle Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Tangcicle Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21%
CBD 0.02%
Product image for Sweet Sweet Pre-Roll 2g
Pre-rolls
Sweet Sweet Pre-Roll 2g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookies & Glue
Flower
Cookies & Glue
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 21.6%
CBD 0.7%
Product image for Ayahusca Purple
Flower
Ayahusca Purple
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Banana Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Banana Pre-Roll 1g
by Gorilla Gardens
THC 19.93%
CBD 0.02%