Skip the rolling process altogether and grab this Delta 8 infused hemp flower pre-roll. Our pre-rolls are individually inspected and packaged in airtight, child resistant containers to help keep the hemp flower fresh and out of harm's way. This pre-roll is filled with our hybrid Fountain of Youth, whose dominant cannabinoid is Cannabigerol (CBG).



Ingredients: 100% Natural RAW Cone, Delta 8 Infused Hemp Flower (Contains CBG and Delta 8)



Suggested use: Consume as needed



Flavors: Citrus; Pine



Effects: Calming, euphoria, focus



Type of strain: Hybrid; CBG



Source: Bred by Florida hemp CBG farmers