About this product
Skip the rolling process altogether and grab this Delta 8 infused hemp flower pre-roll. Our pre-rolls are individually inspected and packaged in airtight, child resistant containers to help keep the hemp flower fresh and out of harm's way. This pre-roll is filled with our hybrid Fountain of Youth, whose dominant cannabinoid is Cannabigerol (CBG).
Ingredients: 100% Natural RAW Cone, Delta 8 Infused Hemp Flower (Contains CBG and Delta 8)
Suggested use: Consume as needed
Flavors: Citrus; Pine
Effects: Calming, euphoria, focus
Type of strain: Hybrid; CBG
Source: Bred by Florida hemp CBG farmers
About this brand
Gram Co Premium Delta 8
GramCo offers you an enjoyable, legal experience delivered discretely to your front door. Our products are grown by farmers who spent years developing premium hemp genetics. As a vertically integrated company, we manage every step of production from genetics to growing to drying, extracting, and producing retail-ready products for you.