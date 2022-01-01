GramCo's Delta 8 THC gummies are your go-to Delta 8 edible. Use to kickstart your day or to unwind at the end of it, GramCo's Delta 8 THC gummies provide a high quality, consistent experience from first bite to last.



Each gummy has 25 mg Delta 8 THC, and there are now 30 gummies for a total of 750 mg Delta 8 per container.



Our Delta 8 gummies are made, packaged and shipped in Florida with Delta 8 also made in Florida.



Suggested Use: Eat one piece containing 25 mg Delta 8 THC, or divide as evenly as possible into pieces for a smaller serving.



Key Features:

Tropical Fruit Punch Flavor

30 pieces - 25 mg each - 750 mg total

Child resistant packaging

Shrink band sealed for temper proofing

You may consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.



Do not drive or operate any heavy machinery while using this product.



Store away from children in a secure area of your house.