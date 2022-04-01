Start your morning with a cup of GramCo's Delta 8 coffee made with medium roast Colombian coffee and infused with water soluble Delta 8.



In the new and improved Wake & Bake Coffee, each scoop now has 20 mg of Delta 8 to help you kick off the day with the perfect motivation.



1 scoop of Wake & Bake Coffee brews one 8-ounce cup of coffee.



﻿MUST BREW. NOT INSTANT COFFEE.



Coffee Origin – Huila, Colombia.



GramCo’s Wake & Bake Coffee from Huila, a mountainous region lying in southwest Colombia. In 2013, coffee from Huila received the Denomination of Origin status for its unique, location-specific characteristics, the same status awarded to champagne, prosciutto, and balsamic vinegar made in specific areas of Europe.



Huila coffee is known for its delicate profile, bright acidity, medium body, sweet notes, and a fruity, caramel aroma. The coffee is roasted to perfection, ground into brew-ready coffee, blended with Delta 8 water soluble powder, bagged, then sold to retailers and distributors throughout the United States.



Delta 8 Water Soluble Powder – Florida.



GramCo’s Wake & Bake Coffee blends premium Colombian coffee with Delta 8 water soluble powder grown and produced in Florida.



The Delta 8 water soluble powder is a 100% Florida product.