Our distillate cartridges start as the finest medicinal cannabis available in Oklahoma. We take the plant and extract the cannabinoids to allow for the best distillation that we can have. We use industry leading technology to bring you a distillate product that is far and away one of the best medicinal cartridges around. We use high quality CCELL cartridges to ensure our patients get the best experience possible. Give em a try!
