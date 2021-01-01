About this product
A perfect pick-me-up throughout the day. Eliminate stress and instill relaxation by applying this roll-on elixir to your wrists, temples, or bottoms of your feet. Easy to keep in your pocket or purse, yet boastfully flaunts organic essential oils blended with 250mg of Pure CBD.
Suggested Uses: Topical, Apply Liberally (Roll-On)
Concentration: 250mg Pure CBD
Size: 10ml / 0.35oz
Active Ingredient: Organic Hemp-Derived CBD Isolate
Other Ingredients: Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Lavender Essential Oil, Organic Frankincense Essential Oil, Organic Lemongrass Essential Oil
Suggested Uses: Topical, Apply Liberally (Roll-On)
Concentration: 250mg Pure CBD
Size: 10ml / 0.35oz
Active Ingredient: Organic Hemp-Derived CBD Isolate
Other Ingredients: Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Lavender Essential Oil, Organic Frankincense Essential Oil, Organic Lemongrass Essential Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!