Logo for the brand Grass Valley Orchards

Grass Valley Orchards

CBD Infused Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Product rating:

About this product

Our customers love this convenient, healthy way to incorporate CBD into their family’s everyday wellness regiment. This deliciously mild olive oil is organically grown in San Luis Obispo County on the coast of Central California. It’s infused with 250mg CBD and is super easy to dose – there are 15mg CBD in each tablespoon. Drizzle this onto anything – from your breakfast oatmeal to salads and sauces. Or use in any of your baking.

Organic extra virgin olive oil

Infused with pure CBD isolate (no THC in this product)

250 mg CBD per bottle - 15mg CBD per tablespoon

8.5 oz bottle (250 ml)

17 tablespoons per bottle
