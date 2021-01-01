About this product

Pure SKUNK! This strain is loud and its stank cannot be contained. Its thick smoke is heady yet stonily sedating; get ready to be stuck to the couch and be sure to bring a notebook for your highdeas.



Skunk in the Trunk is a collaboration between Cannassentials and Friends of Trees. Cannassentials bred Skunk in the Trunk, named it together with Friends of Trees, and a portion of every pound sold is donated to their organization.



The combination of strain specific ice hash and flower makes it the smoothest; tastiest smoke!