24.5% THC and 2.78% Terpenes! Plush, colorful, dense buds find themselves gilded with sticky fibrous trichomes on this indica-dominant hybrid strain. Its hoppy beer-like earthy aroma with a hint of pine gives way to a rich and warm smoke sure to tickle the lungs. The mind and body are in for a tranquil, yet euphoric high. Great for relieving pain, stress, insomnia, anxiety, and increasing appetite. Best enjoyed in the evening and after work when the only decision you’ll have to make is where to spend it: couch or recliner?