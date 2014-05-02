About this strain
Appalachia is a hybrid cross between Green Crack and Tres Dawg bred by High & Lonesome Seeds. A layer of white, cloudy trichomes gives the buds a sage green color with darker leaves and fiery hairs peeking out from underneath. With an aroma of earthy pine and subtle fruit, Appalachia delivers a dreamy and yet functional cerebral buzz paired with relaxing full-body effects. Sensory perception and appetite are sharpened while pain and other symptoms dull, making Appalachia a coveted strain among medical patients and recreational consumers alike.
Appalachia effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.