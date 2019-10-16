About this strain
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.
