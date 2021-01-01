About this product

A cross between GSC and Wookie 15, this Hybrid has hints of sweet berry. This strain is ideal for treating anxiety, stress, eating disorders, insomnia and minor pain. Its striking visual of vivid purple colors and aromatic qualities make it a top-shelf strain. To go with its intense flavor profile is the sweet smell of berries and sugar cookies combined with the creamy scents of lavender and tart, skunky notes. Although it’s labeled as a Hybrid, Granola Funk has Indica dominant effects which helps to calm the body and mind.