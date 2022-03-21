About this product
This invigorating, earthy Sativa is an intriguing cross between spicy and funky. Part Red Headed Stranger (named after a certain country/rock icon’s 1975 album) and part Sour Diesel, this strain fuels creativity and focus. It's a bit more uplifting than Red Headed Stranger on its own, and from the moment you open the package, Sour Diesel makes its presence known. The result: a deliciously pungent aroma that will delight your senses.
About this brand
Grassroots Cannabis
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply.
We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.
