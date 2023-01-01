Green Annalist is a NJ based, minority owned small business that offers small batch botanicals created with organic CBD oil made in-house. We also offer customizable cannabis wellness coaching services as well as free mini tutorials on how to use our products.



We are advocates of de-stigmatizing cannabis & we’re readily available to answer any questions or address any concerns.



Furthermore, our founder is currently pursuing her M.S. in Cannabis Business, Medicine, & Science, which is allowing her to be even more prepared to continue educating others.



Lastly, her advocacy work in NJ for social equity has further motivated her to fight for those impacted by the war on drugs and hopes to be a source of inspiration.

