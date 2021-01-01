About this product

The Alchemist is our solvent-free trichome extraction system. A variable run time fits your specific needs and the 130 stainless steel micron screen provides the perfect option for this machine to be used for dry-sift, or with pulverized dry-ice.



Yield: 15%-25% by weight

Capacity: 0.5 cubic feet up to 1.5 pounds

Optional: 80 Micron screen

Power: 115v 60Hz at 6W .3 Amp