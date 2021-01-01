GreenBroz
Alchemist 215
About this product
The Alchemist is our solvent-free trichome extraction system. A variable run time fits your specific needs and the 130 stainless steel micron screen provides the perfect option for this machine to be used for dry-sift, or with pulverized dry-ice.
Yield: 15%-25% by weight
Capacity: 0.5 cubic feet up to 1.5 pounds
Optional: 80 Micron screen
Power: 115v 60Hz at 6W .3 Amp
