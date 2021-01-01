GreenBroz
CannaGin 215
About this product
The CannaGin represents the first step in the GreenBroz harvesting process, getting your material ready to be trimmed. Designed to save time and labor hours, this productive bud-removal machine offers variable speeds and four automatically adjusting doors for different stem sizes.
Speed: 1-80 RPM
De-Stem: 1-3 pounds per hour
Stand: Optional
Power: 115v 60Hz at 60W 1.3 Amp
