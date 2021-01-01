About this product

Our Dry Trimmers produce a hand trim quality and operate on three key principles; they're quick, quiet, and gentle on your flower. The patented blade design and gentle rolling action provide a very tight finish, while protecting purity, potency, and the natural curves of your flower. Built with food-grade material, our trimmers are easy to load, operate, unload, and clean.



215 Dry Trimmer



Pounds/Hour: 2-4

Stand: Optional

Power: 115v 60Hz at 25W .4 Amp



420 Dry Trimmer



Pounds/Hour: 8-12

Stand: Included

115v 60Hz at 40W .7 Amp



Our trimmers are made from food grade HDPE and stainless steel. The GreenBroz Dry Trimmer not only looks the part, but it plays it too, leaving competitors in the dust! It has changed the dry trimming industry by producing the finest manicured product. It performs as well as hand trimming, if not better, without decreasing potency or purity. And yes, we have third party data to prove it! GreenBroz offers two Dry Timmer models to choose from. Our 215 Model produces 2-4 pounds per hour while our commercial 420 Model produces 8-12 pounds per hour. So no matter the size of your business, GreenBroz has the solution to your harvest needs!



More Specifications:

-Housing is made out of HDPE which is the same material as cutting boards, so it won’t hold microbial’s or bacterial growth.

-Blades are made out of kitchen stainless steel.

-Motor is a quiet conveyor motor that only uses 25 watts.

-Machine noise is lower than a normal conversation.

-Master off and on switch located on the front.

-Blade rotates at 20 revolutions a minute.

-Adjustable 30-minute timer.

-Forward and reverse switch.

-Weighs 35 pounds.

-One year manufacturers warranty.

-Simple 5-10 minute clean up.

-It requires little lubrication such as refined organic hemp, canola or other light oil.

-To clean, simply use isopropyl alcohol and lubrication oil and then wipe perfectly clean.

-Handmade in San Diego, CA.