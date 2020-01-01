Green Cross Specialties
Cannabis for adult use
About Green Cross Specialties
Green Cross Specialties was created to provide patients with accessible, top shelf medicine. Green Cross Specialties prides itself on growing medicine with unmatched quality and consistency. Green Cross Specialties conforms to all of the rules and regulations set forth by the State of Oregon. Green Cross Specialties is always looking for new patients. Please contact us for more information on our Patient Programs.
Available in
United States, Oregon