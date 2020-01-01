 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Green Cross Specialties

About Green Cross Specialties

Green Cross Specialties was created to provide patients with accessible, top shelf medicine. Green Cross Specialties prides itself on growing medicine with unmatched quality and consistency. Green Cross Specialties conforms to all of the rules and regulations set forth by the State of Oregon. Green Cross Specialties is always looking for new patients. Please contact us for more information on our Patient Programs.

United States, Oregon