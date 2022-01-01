About this product
By crossing the genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and
Haze, we are left with a beautiful, sticky sativa blend that
boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting
effects are a great remedy for high stress levels or when
suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
