Green Dot Labs

Acquiring exclusive genetics that cannot be found elsewhere, organically growing extraordinary plants, selecting strains that will translate well into cannabis extracts, and extracting the flowers safely and responsibly. We're committed to using the safest, most responsible extraction methods possible in our state-of-the-art laboratory. We respect the environment, our employees, and our consumers and we have gone to great lengths to ensure the wellbeing of all. We reclaim 100% of the hydrocarbon gases used in the extraction process. That means virtually NO gases are released into the environment, NO gases are exposed to our employees, and NO gases remain in the final product. This is not your typical, mysterious butane hash oil. Our extraction lab was custom built for making cannabis extracts and nothing else. We collaborated extensively with a certified industrial hygienist and a professional engineer in the design and construction of our extraction lab.