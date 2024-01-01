Palate: Blueberry, Cheesecake, Exotic Fruit



Our 21st century hashplants – the same flower we use to produce our Black Label concentrates​, resin-rich and intensely flavorful. Produced with obsessive care at every step from cultivation, to a lengthy, meticulous cure, and delicate hand trimming​.



About Green Dot Labs Black Label:

About Green Dot Labs' Branded Strain Collection:

Green Dot Labs' coveted Black Label line of Flower and Extracts reflects the very best of years of experience breeding, growing and extracting cannabis. With options ranging from connoisseur-grade dabs to pure live resin carts and connoisseur flower, Black Label products are grown and extracted by GDL, offering a vibrant, true-to-plant reflection of our exclusive 21st Century Hashplants.

