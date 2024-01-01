About this product
Palate: Blueberry, Cheesecake, Exotic Fruit
One gram of expertly grown, perfectly cured, hand-trimmed Black Label Flower packed in a natural paper cone with a custom branded tip. Every Black Label Flower Roll is filled and packed with meticulous care in-house in optimal atmospheric conditions to ensure freshness and a clean, even burn to the last draw. The airtight, double sealed black glass packaging preserves quality and moisture content. Store sealed at room temperature.
About Green Dot Labs Black Label:
Green Dot Labs' coveted Black Label extracts are grown and extracted at GDL's state of the art facility in Boulder, CO. With options ranging from connoisseur-grade dabs to pure live resin carts, Black Label products are the only way to experience GDL's rare and exclusive genetics.
About Green Dot Labs' Branded Strain Collection:
Green Dot Labs' lineup of custom-branded strains highlights the best of our in-house breeding program with custom-designed artwork that brings our most distinctive strains to life.
One gram of expertly grown, perfectly cured, hand-trimmed Black Label Flower packed in a natural paper cone with a custom branded tip. Every Black Label Flower Roll is filled and packed with meticulous care in-house in optimal atmospheric conditions to ensure freshness and a clean, even burn to the last draw. The airtight, double sealed black glass packaging preserves quality and moisture content. Store sealed at room temperature.
About Green Dot Labs Black Label:
Green Dot Labs' coveted Black Label extracts are grown and extracted at GDL's state of the art facility in Boulder, CO. With options ranging from connoisseur-grade dabs to pure live resin carts, Black Label products are the only way to experience GDL's rare and exclusive genetics.
About Green Dot Labs' Branded Strain Collection:
Green Dot Labs' lineup of custom-branded strains highlights the best of our in-house breeding program with custom-designed artwork that brings our most distinctive strains to life.
Blu Froot GDL Black Label Flower Roll (1g)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Palate: Blueberry, Cheesecake, Exotic Fruit
One gram of expertly grown, perfectly cured, hand-trimmed Black Label Flower packed in a natural paper cone with a custom branded tip. Every Black Label Flower Roll is filled and packed with meticulous care in-house in optimal atmospheric conditions to ensure freshness and a clean, even burn to the last draw. The airtight, double sealed black glass packaging preserves quality and moisture content. Store sealed at room temperature.
About Green Dot Labs Black Label:
Green Dot Labs' coveted Black Label extracts are grown and extracted at GDL's state of the art facility in Boulder, CO. With options ranging from connoisseur-grade dabs to pure live resin carts, Black Label products are the only way to experience GDL's rare and exclusive genetics.
About Green Dot Labs' Branded Strain Collection:
Green Dot Labs' lineup of custom-branded strains highlights the best of our in-house breeding program with custom-designed artwork that brings our most distinctive strains to life.
One gram of expertly grown, perfectly cured, hand-trimmed Black Label Flower packed in a natural paper cone with a custom branded tip. Every Black Label Flower Roll is filled and packed with meticulous care in-house in optimal atmospheric conditions to ensure freshness and a clean, even burn to the last draw. The airtight, double sealed black glass packaging preserves quality and moisture content. Store sealed at room temperature.
About Green Dot Labs Black Label:
Green Dot Labs' coveted Black Label extracts are grown and extracted at GDL's state of the art facility in Boulder, CO. With options ranging from connoisseur-grade dabs to pure live resin carts, Black Label products are the only way to experience GDL's rare and exclusive genetics.
About Green Dot Labs' Branded Strain Collection:
Green Dot Labs' lineup of custom-branded strains highlights the best of our in-house breeding program with custom-designed artwork that brings our most distinctive strains to life.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Dot Labs
At Green Dot Labs, we are elevating the standard for cannabis and we’re spreading our love for the experience along the way. Family owned and operated since our founding in 2014, we are proud to be Colorado’s leading premium cannabis brand. Showcasing our vast library of 21st Century Hashplants, our lineup of Black Label Live Resin and Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin products reflects a deep, abiding love for Mother Nature’s most perfect plant. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to try genetics you can’t find anywhere else, or a curious first time live resin consumer enjoying the convenience of a Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge, our Black, Blue and Silver Label Product Lines offer the purest, most exciting cannabis experience possible.
Notice a problem?Report this item