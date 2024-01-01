Palate: Blueberry, Cheesecake, Exotic Fruit



One gram of expertly grown, perfectly cured, hand-trimmed Black Label Flower packed in a natural paper cone with a custom branded tip. Every Black Label Flower Roll is filled and packed with meticulous care in-house in optimal atmospheric conditions to ensure freshness and a clean, even burn to the last draw. The airtight, double sealed black glass packaging preserves quality and moisture content. Store sealed at room temperature.



About Green Dot Labs Black Label:

Green Dot Labs' coveted Black Label extracts are grown and extracted at GDL's state of the art facility in Boulder, CO. With options ranging from connoisseur-grade dabs to pure live resin carts, Black Label products are the only way to experience GDL's rare and exclusive genetics.



About Green Dot Labs' Branded Strain Collection:

Green Dot Labs' lineup of custom-branded strains highlights the best of our in-house breeding program with custom-designed artwork that brings our most distinctive strains to life.

