We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Green Dragon Farms
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
15 products
Flower
Milkshakez
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 25%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Tropical Dragon Cookies #8
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 21.97%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Clones
Eclipse Clone
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Green Dragon OG
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Clones
Dragon Candy Clone
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Clones
Dragon Dreams
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
The Eclipse Pre-Roll 1g
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 25.6%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
The Eclipse
by Green Dragon Farms
Flower
Kushmints
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dragon Candy
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 29.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dragon Tails
by Green Dragon Farms
Clones
Banner #5 Clone
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dragon Dreams
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 27.93%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dragon Glue
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 21.28%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dragon Dreams Platinum
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 26.6%
CBD 0.08%
Home
Brands
Green Dragon Farms
Catalog
Cannabis