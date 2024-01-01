Loading...

Green Dragon Farms

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabis

Green Dragon Farms products

15 products
Product image for Milkshakez
Flower
Milkshakez
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropical Dragon Cookies #8
Flower
Tropical Dragon Cookies #8
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 21.97%
CBD 0%
Product image for The Eclipse
Flower
The Eclipse
by Green Dragon Farms
Product image for The Eclipse Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
The Eclipse Pre-Roll 1g
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 25.6%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for Green Dragon OG
Flower
Green Dragon OG
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dragon Candy Clone
Clones
Dragon Candy Clone
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dragon Dreams
Clones
Dragon Dreams
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Banner #5 Clone
Clones
Banner #5 Clone
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dragon Dreams
Flower
Dragon Dreams
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 27.93%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dragon Tails
Flower
Dragon Tails
by Green Dragon Farms
Product image for Dragon Dreams Platinum
Flower
Dragon Dreams Platinum
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 26.6%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Dragon Glue
Flower
Dragon Glue
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 21.28%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dragon Candy
Flower
Dragon Candy
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 29.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kushmints
Flower
Kushmints
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Eclipse Clone
Clones
Eclipse Clone
by Green Dragon Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%