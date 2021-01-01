Green Goddess Supply
4" Carved Wood Swivel Cap Dugout - Yellow/Purple
About this product
This hand carved, inlaid dugout with bonus bat is both convenient and elegant. Take your stash on the go, yet remain discreet. This dugout is a larger sized dugout (4" versus 3") but still lightweight and easy to pocket.
Stylish and classy carved wood design!
Compact and light weight
Convenient for taking your stash out and about
Larger 4" dugout comes with bonus 3" bat
Stylish and classy carved wood design!
Compact and light weight
Convenient for taking your stash out and about
Larger 4" dugout comes with bonus 3" bat
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!