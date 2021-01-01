Green Goddess Supply
Bamboo Rolling Tray 9" x 6"
Our Bamboo Rolling Tray is made of a extremely lightweight and durable bamboo. Unlike other high priced rolling trays on the market our tray is loaded with features and economically priced. The tray includes space for rolling papers, 4 pre-rolled cigarettes, 2 wax tools, 2 wax jars, 1 2.5" grinder, 1 lighter and ample room for herb prep. The compact size of the tray (6"x9"x0.75") makes it easy to store or take on the go!
